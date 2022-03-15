ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an outperfrom rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$15.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.26.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.