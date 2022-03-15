Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to report $20.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.73 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

NYSE ADM opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $87.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

