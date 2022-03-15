Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Equities researchers at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcimoto by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

