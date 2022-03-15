Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Equities researchers at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
NASDAQ FUV opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.
About Arcimoto (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
