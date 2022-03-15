ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

