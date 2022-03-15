ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 31,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $56.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.