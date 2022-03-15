Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Shares of PSA traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.03. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

