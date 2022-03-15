Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 83 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

IGV stock traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,486 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.31.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

