Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,804. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

