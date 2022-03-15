Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 6,830,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230,311. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

