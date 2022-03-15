Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KOF. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 91,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.