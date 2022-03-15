Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,370,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,802,852. The stock has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

