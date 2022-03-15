Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

