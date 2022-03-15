Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Down 40.9% in February

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,840,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,375,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Artisan Acquisition by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 577,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Artisan Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

