Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Asana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,885,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

