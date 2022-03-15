Asana, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of ASAN opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

