Ascential (LON:ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.57 ($5.70).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 297.80 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

