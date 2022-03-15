Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

