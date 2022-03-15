Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 57,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,946,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $501,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

