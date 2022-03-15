Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 57,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,946,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.