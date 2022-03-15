AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $57.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $30,737,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

