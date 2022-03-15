AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 1,507,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,974,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

