AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.88.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
