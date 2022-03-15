Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

