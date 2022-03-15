Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Avid Technology stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. 4,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,032. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

