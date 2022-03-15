Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 69,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

