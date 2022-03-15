Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 6.1%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.74. 421,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,616,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,229,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

