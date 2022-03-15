Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

BLDP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 392,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

