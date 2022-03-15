Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s current price.
BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
BLDP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 392,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
