Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.92) to €6.25 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

