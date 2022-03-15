Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVAGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.92) to €6.25 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.