Bank of America Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CLSA began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Grab stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 961,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,580,869. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

