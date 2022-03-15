Bank of America Initiates Coverage on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.