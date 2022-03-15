Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 307,773 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of JFrog worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,199,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,741,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

