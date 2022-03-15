Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 763 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of WSFS Financial worth $28,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 122.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after buying an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $390,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

