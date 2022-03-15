Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.69 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.03% of Guess? worth $27,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.