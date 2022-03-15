Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,325 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $26,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

