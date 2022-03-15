Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWFG opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $270.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

