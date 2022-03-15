Banta Asset Management LP Has $380,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Banta Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,975 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $21.69.

