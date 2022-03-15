Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

