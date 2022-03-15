Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 24.35 ($0.32) on Friday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of £459.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.82.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 149,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($34,923.98). Also, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,015.60).

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.