Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSE. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.04. The company has a market cap of £197.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.