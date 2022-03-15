Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 31 ($0.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSE. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).
Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.04. The company has a market cap of £197.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
