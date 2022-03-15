Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

