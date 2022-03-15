Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVNRY. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.