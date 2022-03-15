Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVNRY. Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
