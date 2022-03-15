BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BBQ stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 95,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,118. BBQ has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

