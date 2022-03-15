BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head to Head Comparison

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 37.66% 59.29% 28.13% Marvell Technology -9.44% 5.60% 3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $886.55 million 6.20 $334.15 million $4.01 18.91 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 11.39 -$421.03 million ($0.54) -111.57

BE Semiconductor Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industries and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 1 2 2 0 2.20 Marvell Technology 0 3 25 0 2.89

Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $98.16, suggesting a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Marvell Technology on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.