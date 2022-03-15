Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.37

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

