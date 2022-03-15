Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 70,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

