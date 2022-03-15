BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 94,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 886,106 shares.The stock last traded at $24.75 and had previously closed at $24.52.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

