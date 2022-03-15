Berenberg Bank Trims The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Target Price to GBX 1,590

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($23.93) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.63).

Shares of LON VTC opened at GBX 1,172.63 ($15.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £542.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,275 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,413.79. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

