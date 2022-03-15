Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 4,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,243. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

