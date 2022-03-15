BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,540. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.33.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

