BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000.

BBAI opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

