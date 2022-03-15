BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,843. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

